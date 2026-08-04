Teddy Swims @ Kia Center -10/22/26

Teddy Swims

Orlando! Teddy Swims is bringing The UGLY Tour to Kia Center on October 22!

Teddy Swims spent years performing in different local bands around Atlanta, covering genres like rock, metal, and soul. In 2019, he began posting cover songs on YouTube which quickly went viral and built him a large online following.

That exposure led to a record deal, and he started releasing his own music. His big breakthrough came with the hit single “Lose Control in 2023, which eventually reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made him a mainstream star.

Since then, he’s released successful albums and continued growing with a mix of soul, pop, and R&B, becoming known for his powerful, emotional vocals.

To purchase tickets, click here.

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