Giving Tuesday

This year, Ronald McDonald House Central Florida celebrates 30 years of helping families stay together while their children receive medical care.

We have three Houses serving families receiving care at our hospital partners: AdventHealth for Children, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies and Nemours Children’s Health. Over the past three decades, we’ve supported over 50,000 families during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

This Giving Tuesday, STAR 94.5 is asking our Central Florida community to help us continue caring for families when they need us most.

Your donation helps us continue providing accommodations, meals, and essential support complimentary to families, allowing them to focus on their child’s medical care rather than the financial burden of being away from home.

Visit supportfamilystays.com to make your Giving Tuesday gift and take advantage of the Morgan & Morgan match.

Thanks to the generosity of Morgan & Morgan, Giving Tuesday donations will be matched up to $50,000 allowing our community’s support to have an even greater impact.

On behalf of the families we serve, thank you to everyone who supports Ronald McDonald House Central Florida. Your generosity allows families to stay together while their children receive the healthcare they need. We couldn’t do this work without the support of our generous community.

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