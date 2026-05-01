This Week, You Could Win A $75 Gift Certificate To The Great Greek

are you smarter than lorenzo

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?

This week, (5/4-5/8) for your opportunity to win a $75 gift certificate to the Great Greek!

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has you covered with catering options to feed a group! Serving an award-winning assortment of authentic dishes, The Great Greek specializes in convenient, delicious meals prepared fresh with quality ingredients.

Offering unbeatable options for your next meal on the go or group gathering, choose from a variety of catering bundles including:

Build Your Own Gyro Kit – Choose between or mix & match: Beef/Lamb or Grilled Chicken Kit includes: Tzatziki, Feta, lettuce, tomato onions, and pita bread

– Choose between or mix & match: Beef/Lamb or Grilled Chicken Kit includes: Tzatziki, Feta, lettuce, tomato onions, and pita bread Souvlaki Skewers – Choose between or mix & match: Chicken, Shrimp, Lamb, Steak, Salmon, or Vegetable

– Choose between or mix & match: Chicken, Shrimp, Lamb, Steak, Salmon, or Vegetable Salads & Sides – Options include Rice Pilaf, Lemon Potatoes, Feta Fries, French Fries, Grilled Vegetables, or the Classic Greek Salad

For more information and to place an order, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/locations

The Great Greek

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 4th - May 8th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $75 gift certicate to The Great Greek. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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