This Week, You Could Win A $75 Gift Card From Metro Diner

STAR94.5

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

Listen this week (5/18-5/22) for your opportunity to win a $75 gift card to Metro Diner!

With Metro Diner’s all-day menu, you can order dinnertime favorites whenever the craving strikes. Sink your teeth into classics like the Iron City Meatloaf, BBQ Bacon Burger, Chicken Parm, or BBQ Ribs. Boasting bold flavors and big portions, these guest-favorite dishes don’t disappoint:

Iron City Meatloaf – famous griddle-seared meatloaf with rich brown gravy, creamy mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.

BBQ Bacon Burger – 100% Angus burger, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

Chicken Parmesan - Breaded chicken topped with a pesto marinara sauce and melted Provel cheese. Served over penne pasta tossed in marinara.

Full Rack of Ribs – tender, slow cooked baby back ribs marinated for 24 hours then slathered with homemade BBQ sauce. Served with seasoned fries and coleslaw.

For more information or to place an order, please visit www.metrodiner.com

Metro Diner

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 18th - May 22nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $75 gift card to Metro Diner. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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