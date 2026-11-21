STAR94.5

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

Listen this week (11/23-11/25) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see KEM!

Internationally renowned R&B singer/songwriter KEM brings his tour back to Orlando on Saturday, January 16th, 2027 at the Hard Rock Live!

To purchase tickets, click here.

KEM

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 23rd - November 25th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of KEM tickets to on Saturday, January 16th, 2027 at the Hard Rock Live. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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