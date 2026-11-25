This Week, You Could Win Tickets to See Patti Labelle With Lorenzo "Ice Tea" Thomas

are you smarter than lorenzo

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo? for your chance to win the prize of the week!

This week, (11/30-12/4) listen for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Patti LaBelle performing live at the Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, December 17th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Patti Labelle

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 30th -December 4th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners on air will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Patti LaBelle live at Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, December 17th, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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