This Week, You Could Win Tickets To See Rick Ross on July 24th at Doctor Phillips Center

Rick Ross

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi - Home of Unbeatable Deals on Cars! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

Listen this week (6/22-6/26) for your opportunity to score two tickets to experience Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Orchestra Experience at The Dr.Phillips Center on Friday, July 24th!

Celebrate 20 years of the iconic album with a one-of-a-kind live show featuring the Renaissance Orchestra and Sainted Trap Choir, blending hip-hop with powerful orchestral production for an unforgettable night.

To purchase tickets, click here.

STAR94.5

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 22nd - June 26th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Rick Ross at The Dr.Phillips Center on Friday, July 24th. ARV = $231.32. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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