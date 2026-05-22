This Week, You Could Win Tickets To See Wu Tang Clan

STAR94.5

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

Listen this week (5/26-5/29) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Wu-Tang Clan!

Wu-Tang Clan returns to the Kia Center for THE FINAL CHAMBER tour on September 22nd with special guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Wu Tang

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 26th - May 29th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Wu-Tang Clan at Kia Center on 9/22/26. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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