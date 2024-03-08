Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Cruise Giveaway Rules

WCFB FANTASTIC VOYAGE® 2024 SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WCFB Fantastic Voyage 2024 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; and (iii) who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Fantastic Voyage LLC, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on March 9, 2024, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31, 2024, (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) ways to enter the Sweepstakes: through the STAR 94.5 website, or through the STAR 94.5 mobile app.

i) Website: To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at star945.com (the “Website”), selecting the “WCFB Fantastic Voyage 2024 Sweepstakes” Online Sweepstakes link, and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions.

ii) App: To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

(1) Download and install the “STAR 94.5″ mobile app (”App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

(2) Once you have installed the App, click the “WCFB Fantastic Voyage 2024 Sweepstakes” Online Sweepstakes tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information, including the Keyword, to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

There are no limits on entries during the Sweepstakes Period regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (star945.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (star945.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . At or about 2:00 p.m. EST on April 1, 2024, Sponsor will conduct one (1) drawing and select one (1) potential winner (“Winner”) from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Winner will receive one (1) cruise package for The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® 2024, consisting of the following:

· One (1) cabin for two (2) on the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® 2024 cruise departing out of Miami to sail April 27, 2024 to May 5, 2024 (“Trip”).

o Includes port fees and taxes.

o Winner is responsible for but not limited to special dining, alcoholic beverages, excursions, parking, phone calls, tips and merchandise purchases.

o Winner is responsible for transportation to and from the port. Parking at port not included.

· Subject to additional terms and conditions.

· Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize is $5,000.

Total ARV for all prizes to be awarded: $5,000.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household.

Prize winner and guest must be 21 years of age or older.

WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM DEPARTURE PORT. NO GROUND TRANSPORTATION IS INCLUDED.

If Prize Winner cannot travel during the specified travel dates or does not have required travel documentation (e.g., valid passport, visa, etc.), then he or she forfeits the entire Prize .

All costs and expenses not expressly stated in the Vacation Package description above are excluded and solely the responsibility of Winner or Winner’s guest, including but not limited to:

• Shore excursions

• Travel insurance

• Laundry service

• Spa treatments

• Alcoholic and specialty non-alcoholic beverages (including specialty coffee)

• Individually charged snacks and treats (including but not limited to movie popcorn, packaged candy, ice cream, gelato, pastries, and bar snacks)

• Local and long-distance telephone calls

• Ship to shore communications including internet

• Merchandise and souvenirs

• Tips and gratuities not specifically set forth above

Vacation Package components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. Vacation Package is not redeemable for cash. Vacation Package is non-commissionable.

Once selected by the Prize Winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Fantastic Voyage LLC and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which may be withheld for any reason.

No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of cruise. Fantastic Voyage LLC and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. are not liable, including for any costs or expenses, if any component of the Vacation Package is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason and Prize Winner will not be reimbursed, and no substitution will be provided except as in Fantastic Voyage LLC’s sole discretion.

The Winner and any guests are responsible for providing proper citizenship documentation to travel which may include passports, valid alien registration card, and/or necessary visas. Those without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding .

The Winner and any guests may be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form or to accept and sign any Cruise Contract within the specified time periods will result in forfeiture of the Trip Package. Prize Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of their travel party, related to any use or misuse of the Trip Package or any related activity or travel.

The Prize Winner and his/her/their guests are required to comply with Fantastic Voyage LLC and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s health and safety measures and operational guidelines, including but not limited to, vaccination, face covering, COVID-19 testing and physical distancing requirements. Persons not meeting embarkation requirements will be denied boarding.

Health and safety measures and operational guidelines, ports of call and offerings may change at any time without notice. Certain onboard venues, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability, advance reservations or even closure.

Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor deems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Vacation Package due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. The guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the verification documents requested of Prize Winner, or guest portion of the Vacation Package will be forfeited.

Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the Trip, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Trip, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip. Trip tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any Prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the Trip tickets may govern if the Trip is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Trip tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and/or Fantastic Voyage LLC.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winner will be notified on or about April 1, 2024, at the telephone number or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form. Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within forty-eight (48) hours of notification.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) and presenting a valid government-issued Florida state photo ID.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to two (2) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

9. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, fantastic voyage llc, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . The WCFB Fantastic Voyage 2024 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after April 5, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit star945.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WCFB Fantastic Voyage 2024 Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group