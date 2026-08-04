Tyla @ Yuengling Center - 12/5/26

Tyla

Tyla is taking her A Pop World Tour to the Yuengling Center on December 5th, 2026!

In an era where niche culture has taken priority over monoculture, two-time GRAMMY® winner TYLA has ascended to true and unequivocal global superstar status.

With A*POP, asserted and fully aware of her presence in pop music, she presents a project that refuses containment or dismissal. It’s confrontational, candid but fun, and spills authenticity rooted in where she’s from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language. Through this language, she reveals her range not just as an African artist, but as a global pop star with an entire world behind her.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 27th - September 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Tyla at the Yuengling Center on 12/5/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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