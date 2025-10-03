Weekend of Winning - STAR 94.5 Heart & Soul Music Festival

Heart & Soul Music Festival

STAR 94.5’s Heart & Soul Music Festival returns with Morris Day & The Time, The SOS Band, Dru Hill, Chante Moore and Carl Thomas performing live on Saturday, October 11th, 2025 at the Apopka Amphitheater!

Listen all weekend (10/4-10/5) for key words for your chance to win a pair of reserved seating for the show!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, October 4th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, October 5th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 4th - October 5th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, October 4th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, October 5th and submit your entry. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of reserved seating to see Heart & Soul Music Festival on 10/11/25 at Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $214.20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group