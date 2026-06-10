Weekend of Winning - Ye Live in Tampa

Kanye West

You could win two tickets to see YE live in Tampa on Sunday, June 28th!

Don’t miss your chance to see YE, one of the most influential artists in music history. With 24 GRAMMY Awards, more than 150 million records sold worldwide, and a catalog of era-defining hits, YE continues to captivate audiences with unforgettable live performances.

Listen all weekend (6/13-6/14) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, June 13th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, June 14th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 13th - June 14th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, June 13th, 2026 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, June 14th, 2026 and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Ye on June 28th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. ARV = $276.10. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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