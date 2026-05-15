We’re Kicking Off Your Summer with STAR 94.5’s Free Gas Friday

Free Gas Friday

STAR 94.5 wants to fill your tank with *Free Gas Friday presented by Cricket Wireless.

On Friday, May 22nd, we’re going to fill up the first 94 cars with up to $35 in gas. The line-up will start at 10:30am, and the pumps will begin to flow at 11am!

Check back here on Thursday, May 21st at 11:20am as we’ll reveal the location for STAR 94.5’s Free Gas Friday!

Get ready to pull-up Orlando for STAR 94.5’s Free Gas Friday presented by Cricket Wireless!

*OCSD to line-up cars starting at 10:30am and a number will be assigned. Limited to the first 94 cars with an assigned number. The gas pumps will open at 11am & the radio station will pump the gas. Up to $35 87 grade in gas per car. If you leave the line, then you forfeit the gas. One car per person. Limited to cars only and does not include gas cans, generators, boats, ATV’s etc...Event ends when 94 cars have received gas or 1pm.

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