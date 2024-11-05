Win Florida Blue Florida Classic Tickets From Tobacco Free Florida

Tobacco Free Florida

You could win two tickets to this year’s Florida Blue Florida Classic, thanks to Tobacco Free Florida! You have a few ways to win!

Listen to Lorenzo this week (11/11-11/15) between the 4p hour and 6p hour for your opportunity to win! Listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win a pair of tickets.

Tobacco Free Florida is here to help you quit tobacco, with their FREE Quit Your Way program. If you want support, they’ll give you support – whether that’s on the phone, virtual or in-person group sessions, or online. You’ll get a Quit Coach who will develop a quit plan that’s right for you.

If you’d rather quit on your own, they’ll give you the resources to help you start. They’ll even send you FREE nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges, if it’s medically appropriate. Tobacco Free Florida has helped more than 289,000 Floridians quit – and they can help you, too.

For more information, call Tobacco Free Florida at 1-877-U-CAN-NOW or visit tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.

©2022 Cox Media Group