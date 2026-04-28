Win Tickets to Aaron Lavelle’s Crowned Album Release Concert

Aaron Lavelle

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this uplifting live experience celebrating faith, purpose, and music at its finest.

Experience Aaron Lavelle’s Crowned album release concert, featuring Zacardi Cortez and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kierra Sheard-Kelly. This powerful night of worship, music, and purpose takes place Thursday, May 21st from 7:30p-9p at The Kingdom Church.

Enter below between April 28th - May 17th for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 28th - May 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to attend Aaron Lavelle’s Crowned album release concert at The Kingdom Church on Thursday, May 21st, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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