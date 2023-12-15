Win Tickets To A Color Christmas At Crayola Experience

Colorful Christmas

Deck the halls with tons of COLOR during Colorful Christmas at Crayola Experience! From November 18th - January 7th, come enjoy holiday fun the Crayola way! Meet their animatronic Christmas characters and listen to them tell stories as you solve their riddles. Step into a life-sized snowglobe, watch a light show starring Scarlet and her singing reindeer friends, complete a seasonal scavenger hunt, pose in holiday photo-opps, and much more. All while crafting handmade gifts from the heart! It’s a holiday hullabaloo with SNOW much to do!

*Included with admission.

Enter below from December 18th - January 3rd for your opportunity to win pack of FOUR tickets to Crayola Experience!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 18th, 2023 - January 3rd, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of Crayola Experience tickets. ARV = $51.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

