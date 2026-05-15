The Winning Playbook for Men’s Health - 6/6/26

The Winning Playbook for Menâ€™s Health

The Winning Playbook for Men’s Health is a free community wellness event created to bring real conversations, valuable resources, and meaningful support to the men of Central Florida.

Hosted by the Nu Eta Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. in partnership with the City of Orlando, the event on June 6th, 2026 will feature free health screenings, mental wellness resources, financial empowerment, nutrition education, movement activities, and more in a welcoming and uplifting environment.

Location: Rosemont Neighborhood Center in Orlando

Event Time: 10a-2p

Advanced registration is required and remains open through May 29th, 2026! Reserve your spot today by clicking here.

©2026 Cox Media Group