You Could Win An All-Inclusive Day For Four At Discovery Cove

DISCOVERY COVE

Give mom the gift she REALLY WANTS, a carefree day at Discovery Cove, Orlando’s only all-inclusive day resort. Swim with dolphins, snorkel with thousands of fish and rays, enjoy unlimited meals, snacks and beer and wine in a breathtaking tropical atmosphere.

Enter below between May 2nd - May 9th for your chance to win four tickets and a special Dolphin Swim experience for Mom!

For a limited-time, save 40% on visits! Hurry, this offer ends May 10th.

For more information visit DiscoveryCove.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 2nd - May 9th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Discovery Cove including a Dolphin Swim Experince. ARV = $1,696. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group