You Could Win Tickets To Battle of the Bands in the Palm Beaches

Battle of The Bands

The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands returns to the Palm Beaches for its second year during MLK Weekend on Saturday, January 16th, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium!

Six bands. One stage! Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Enter here from November 23rd - November 29th for your chance to win a pair of tickets to attend!

*Travel and hotel accommodations are not included.

For tickets and more information, visit NationalBattleoftheBands.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 23rd - November 29th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to attend Pepsi National Battle of the Bands on 1/16/26 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium. Travel and hotel accommodations are not included. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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