You Could Win Bruno Mars Tickets With STAR 94.5’s Tell The Boss

Bruno Mars

STAR 94.5 wants to send you to see Bruno Mars in concert on September 12th at Raymond James Stadium!

You can enter below for your chance to win two tickets to the show! Plus, with your entry form, we’re asking a few questions for you to give us your honest feedback on the station with STAR 94.5’s Tell The Boss!

STAR 94.5 is your radio station. Therefore, it is imperative that we hear from you. We need your honest feedback about STAR; what you like or what you can share with us on how we can become a better radio station.

Click below to share your feedback and enter for your chance to win a pair of Bruno Mars tickets!

Tell The Boss

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 20th - August 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bruno Mars at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, September 12th, 2026. ARV = $159. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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