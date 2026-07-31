You Could Enter To Win Tickets to Coke Zero Sugar 400 Race Weekend

Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2026, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks! The unpredictability of DAYTONA and drivers battling to the finish means anything can happen as the field is set for The Chase.

Just complete the entry form below including Coke Zero Sugar 400 trivia for your chance to win two tickets to the Winn-Dixie 250 powered by Coca-Cola on August 28th and to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 29th!

Guarantee your 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend experience today!

Visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. You can also stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, and X @DAYTONA for the latest Speedway news!

Plus, enhance your race weekend by adding Hard Rock Bet Fanzone/Pre-Race Access. Get access to the pre-race concert featuring LOCASH, peer into the garage of your favorite driver’s car, sign the start/finish line, and so much more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/3/26-8/21/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Winn Dixie 250 powered by Coca-Cola on 8/28, and two (2) tickets to Coke Zero Sugar 400 on 8/29. ARV = $250. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group