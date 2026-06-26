You Could Win a One Voyage 2026 Cruise Hosted by Rickey Smiley & Music by T.I., Keith Sweat + More

One Voyage

STAR 94.5 and Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando are giving you a chance to win a cabin for two aboard One Voyage 2026 hosted by Rickey Smiley!

Plus, performances by some of the biggest names in R&B including T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Paster Mike Jr, King George, 803 Fresh, ConFunkShun, original Lakeside, S.O.S. Band and many more!

You could set sail aboard Virgin Voyages ‘Resilient Lady’ on October 26th headed for the Bahamas and returning on November 1st, 2026!

Starting Monday, July 6th, you have a chance to get qualified for the grand prize cruise presented by Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando! Listen weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm & 5pm for the cue to call, then dial 1-844-945-2945 and be the correct caller to score a STAR 94.5 Beach Bag! That qualifies you for the grand prize cabin for two!

Can’t wait to win? Then, book your cabin now using the code STAR by visiting www.OneVoyageCruise.com or calling 214-495-1963.

Join in on A Party with A Purpose to support the United Negro College Fund. A portion of the cabin cost will allow you to get a tax donation receipt for the 2026 tax year.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/6/26–7/31/26. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945, and be the designated caller. Finalist odds vary; Grand Prize odds: 1:100. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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