Speedweeks

2027 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth returns on Saturday, February 13th – Sunday, February 21st at Daytona International Speedway! Speedweeks is the kickoff to the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.

You could win tickets to all the races from STAR 94.5! Including the return of the Wheatley Vodka Clash At DAYTONA on Saturday, February 13th, 2027 to kickoff the Speedweeks season!

Click the entry form below to answer Speedweeks Trivia and enter for your chance to win two tickets to the following races:

Saturday, February 13th : Wheatly Vodka Clash At DAYTONA

: Wheatly Vodka Clash At DAYTONA Wednesday, February 17th : DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light Thursday, February 18th : The Duel At DAYTONA

: The Duel At DAYTONA Friday, February 19th : NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Saturday, February 20th : NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series / ARCA Menards Series Doubleheader

: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series / ARCA Menards Series Doubleheader Sunday, February 21st: DAYTONA 500

For ticket information on the 2026 DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/9/26-12/13/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Wheatly Vodka Clash on 2/13/27, Daytona 500 qualifying on 2/17/27, The Duel at Daytona on 2/18/26, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2/19/27, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series / ARCA Menards Series Doubleheader 2/20/27 and DAYTONA 500 2/21/27. ARV = $400. For full rules, click here Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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