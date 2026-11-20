You Could Win a Family Photo + Breakfast Courtesy of Just Call Moe and STAR 94.5

Santa Photo

You could win a digital family photo with Santa Claus, plus breakfast and games at STAR 94.5 inside the Just Call Moe Injury Attorneys Performance Studio on Saturday morning, December 5th.

Enter below for your chance to win a spot for your family and get into the holiday spirit courtesy of Just Call Moe and STAR 94.5!

Just Call Moe

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/19-11/29. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to ten winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Family digital photo with Santa (winner + 5 guests) and breakfast at 4192 N. John Young Parkway, Orlando 32810 on Saturday morning 12/5/26 9a-11a. ARV = $90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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