You Could Win Orlando Storm Tickets at Participating Cricket Wireless Locations

Cricket Wireless

Want to see the Orlando Storm live? Score your way to a UHL game from Cricket Wireless and STAR 94.5!

Visit participating Cricket Wireless locations to enter for your chance to win four tickets to an Orlando Storm Game on May 22nd, 2026.

Click to view participating locations.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 1st - May 19th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, locate the QR code display inside participating Orlando area Cricket Wireless locations and scan QR code for contest page and complete Official Entry Form. Up to five winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Orlando Storm Game on 5/22/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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