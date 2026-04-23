You Could Win Tickets to See Chris Brown and Usher in Concert With JoJo

Chris Brown & Usher

Chris Brown & Usher are going on tour, and STAR 94.5 wants to send you to the show for free!

Listen to JoJo this week (4/27-5/1) inside the the 1p hour for your opportunity to catch R&B superstars Chris Brown and Usher live on December 11th, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between April 14th through December 6th for your opportunity to win!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 14th - December 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners on air and one (1) for the website will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher 12/11/26 at Raymond James Stadium Tampa. ARV = $159. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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