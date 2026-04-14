You Could Win Tickets to See Chris Brown and Usher in Concert

Chris Brown & Usher

Chris Brown & Usher are going on tour, and STAR 94.5 wants to send you to the show for free!

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to catch R&B superstars Chris Brown and Usher live on December 11th, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 14th - December 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher 12/11/26 at Raymond James Stadium Tampa. ARV = $159. For full rules, clickhere. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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