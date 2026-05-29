You Could Win Tickets To See Kehlani With Lorenzo "Ice Tea" Thomas

Kehlani

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?

This week, (6/1-6/5) for your opportunity to score four tickets to the party!

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Kehlani is bringing her signature blend of R&B, soul, and heartfelt storytelling to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 11th, 2026.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of R&B’s most dynamic artists live for an incredible night of music under the stars.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Sponsored by Headquarter Hyundai.

are you smarter than lorenzo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/1/26-6/5/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Kehlani at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 11th. ARV = $100 or full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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