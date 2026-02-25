You Could Win Tickets to See Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in Concert

Lionel Richie

STAR 94.5 wants to hook you up with two tickets to catch Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in concert at the Kia Center on Saturday, July 25th!

Just enter below for your chance to score two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/25/26-2/28/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Lionel Richie at Kia Center on 7/25/26. ARV = $112. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group