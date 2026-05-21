You Could Win Tickets To See Rick Ross

Rick Ross

STAR 94.5 is giving you the chance to experience Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Orchestra Experience at The Dr.Phillips Center on Friday, July 24th!

Celebrate 20 years of the iconic album with a one-of-a-kind live show featuring the Renaissance Orchestra and Sainted Trap Choir, blending hip-hop with powerful orchestral production for an unforgettable night.

Listen all week (5/26-5/29) inside the 1p hour with JoJo for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between May 21st - July 19th for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 21st - July 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen to Star 94.5 on weekdays between May 26th - May 29th for cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Rick Ross at The Dr.Phillips Center on Friday, July 24th. ARV = $231.32. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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