You Could Win Tickets To See Teddy Swim

Get ready, Orlando!
Teddy Swims is bringing The UGLY Tour to Kia Center on October 25th!
Enter below between April 16th - October 18th for your opportunity to win two tickets to their show!
To purchase tickets, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 16th - October 18th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Teddy Swims at Kia Center on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
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