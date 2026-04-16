You Could Win Tickets To See Teddy Swim

Teddy Swims

Get ready, Orlando!

Teddy Swims is bringing The UGLY Tour to Kia Center on October 25th!

Enter below between April 16th - October 18th for your opportunity to win two tickets to their show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 16th - October 18th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Teddy Swims at Kia Center on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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