You Could Win Tickets To See Teddy Swims With Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

are you smarter than lorenzo

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo? Sponsored by Headquarter Hyundai.

This week, (5/26-5/29) for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to see Teddy Swims!

Get ready, Orlando! Teddy Swims is bringing The UGLY Tour to Kia Center on October 22nd!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Teddy Swims

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 26th - May 29th. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Teddy Swims at Kia Center on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group