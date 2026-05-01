You Could Win Tickets to See TLC & Salt n Pepa with En Vogue with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

ITS ICONIC Tour

Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas wants to send you to see TLC & Salt n Pepa with En Vogue live at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Just listen inside the 6pm hour this week (5/4-5/8) for your chance to win with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled!

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Black Card Cancelled

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 4th- May 8th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-air, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see TLC & Salt n Peppa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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