You Could Win Tickets to STAR 94.5’s 5th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Daddy Daughter Dance

Join us for a very special night at STAR 94.5’s 5th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance presented by Bahamas Air on Saturday, June 13th at Aloft Hotel Orlando Downtown!

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets!

Fathers and their princesses come dressed to impress for a fun-filled evening that includes a delicious dinner courtesy of Metro Diner, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, dancing and more. You’ll create memories that last a lifetime!

You could win a $200 Visa gift card for first place in the Daddy Daughter Duo Dance Contest. Plus, a $200 Visa gift card for first place in the Best Dressed Daddy Daughter Duo contest!

Aloft Hotel Orlando Downtown is located at 500 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. (next to Orlando City Hall and across from the Dr. Phillips Center)

TICKETS ARE ON-SALE NOW! Click here to purchase your tickets.

Dinner *menu for the evening courtesy of Metro Diner!

Fried chicken tenders

Mac and cheese

Fried bone-in chicken

Mashed potatoes

Sandwich platters: ham and cheddar; and turkey and swiss; with chips.

Mixed fruit – strawberries, bananas, grapes

Chocolate chip cookies

Banana bread pudding

Sweet/unsweet tea, lemonade, orange juice, water

*Please note, subject to change.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 21st - May 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Daddy Daughter Dance on 6/13/26 at Aloft Orlando Downtown. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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