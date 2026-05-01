You Could Win Tickets For You + Three Friends to See Rick Ross at Island H20 Water Park

Island H20 Water Park

You could win four tickets to join see Rick Ross perform live on Saturday night, May 16th! Orlando’s ONLY Water Park Live Event Party complete with a DJ Set by DJ Nasty, Foam Party, Drink Specials, and exclusive access to Island H2O’s thrilling slides, lazy river, and wave pool at night!

Enter below between May 2nd - May 12th for your opportunity to score four tickets to the party!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/2/26-5/12/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Island H20 Water Park night time event on 5/16/26 for Rick Ross. ARV = $231.11. or full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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