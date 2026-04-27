Your Last Chance to Win Tickets to the Orlando Derby Soiree Starring KEM and 803 Fresh

Orlando Derby Soiree

Get ready to dress to impress!

STAR 94.5 presents Orlando Derby Soiree returning on May 2nd, 2026 with KEM and 803 Fresh performing live on Saturday, May 2nd at Serenity Ranch in Orlando.

Experience the thrill of the race as we celebrate in style! Plus, drinks and food for purchase, socializing and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May will be at the party, plus curated music to set the vibe by DJ Kyle LaRue.

Listen to STAR 94.5 this week (4/27-4/30) for your chance to win a pair of tickets inside the 11am hour. When you hear the cue to call, be the designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 21 or older event. Derby attire required.

803 Fresh

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 27th - April 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 21+. Listen for the cue to call on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners on air. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Orlando Derby Soiree 5/2/26 at Serenity Ranch. Derby attire required. 21+ event . ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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