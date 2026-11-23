Thank You Mayor

Star 94.5 invites you to a memorable evening of love, appreciation, and community pride!

STAR 94.5’s Thank You Mayor Jerry Demings Celebration will take place on Tuesday, December 15th, from 5pm to 8pm at The Abbey in Downtown Orlando brought to you by Mercedes Benz of South Orlando and Osborne, Francis & Pettis Law Firm!

This event is free!

We’re bringing Central Florida together to honor a lifetime of service! Stop by to say “thank you” to a man who made history right here in Central Florida!

Two terms. Countless lives touched. One unforgettable legacy! From Orlando’s first Black Police Chief, to Orange County’s first Black Sheriff, to making history as Orange County’s first Black Mayor....WE THANK YOU MAYOR JERRY DEMINGS!

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