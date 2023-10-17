50 Cent wishes "living legend" Eminem a happy birthday: "love you to death man"

50 Cent is sending well wishes to his friend and mentor Eminem in honor of the rapper's 51st birthday on October 17.

"Happy Birthday to the living legend @eminem love you to death man," 50 wrote alongside a series of throwback and recent photos with Em. "God bless wishing you many more."

The special note comes after 50 recently brought Eminem out at the Detroit show of his Final Lap tour.

During his performance, the Detroit native donned a T-shirt of 50's Get Rich or Die Tryin' album cover and shouted the rapper out as "one of the best friends I've ever known."

