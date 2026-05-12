Alicia Keys celebrates 25 years of 'Songs in A Minor' with 'American Idol' performance, anniversary release

Alicia Keys celebrated the milestone 25th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, on the season finale of American Idol Monday. The singer, who served as mentor on the episode, returned to the show and performed the album cuts "Fallin'" alongside RAYE and "Lovin' U" with the help of the top three contestants.

She is also commemorating the anniversary with the release of an expanded anniversary edition, which will be available on June 26 in three different shades of vinyl. The wide-release edition, a two-LP set featuring bonus tracks "Foolish Heart" and "Crazy (Mi Corazon)," will be pressed on orange marbled vinyl, while a crystal clear two-LP version will only be sold through Alicia's official artist store. There will also be a crystal vin+rose vinyl exclusively available for purchase at independent retailers.

"Lately I've been listening to and reflecting on Songs In A Minor in a whole new way… I hear the fearlessness. The curiosity. The pieces of myself that were just beginning to bloom," Alicia wrote on Instagram as part of her announcement of the special vinyl releases.

The three variants are now available for preorder.

Songs in A Minor was released in June 2001 and featured the leading single "Fallin'," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. The album won five Grammys and has since been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA. It was inducted into the National Recording Registry in 2022.

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