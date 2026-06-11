Alicia Keys to help close Tribeca Festival's 25th anniversary celebration

Alicia Keys performs during as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 25, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

The 25th annual Tribeca Festival is set to come to a close over the weekend, beginning with the world premiere of Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen. According to the festival's website, the documentary is about her journey to global stardrom from the Manhattan neighborhood that inspired the name of her Broadway musical.

Alicia is then scheduled to perform, alongside special guests, at the official Closing Night party.

“Alicia Keys has been a friend to the Tribeca family and to me for years. We’re New York’s festival, and she’s one of New York’s most iconic artists,” Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we can’t imagine a more fitting way to close the Festival than with Alicia returning home to share this special night with our community… because big lights will inspire you, let's hear it for New York!”

“We’re honored to be able to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tribeca with the incomparable Alicia Keys,” added 10 Lives Studios founder and CEO Daniel E. Catullo III. “Alicia is quintessential New York. I have personally known her for more than a decade and she embodies the talent and creativity of this festival. We couldn’t be more proud to celebrate the end of the fest with all of New York.”

The official Closing Night celebration takes place on Saturday. A final screening of

Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen

will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

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