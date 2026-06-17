Alicia Keys to perform 'Empire State of Mind' at New York Knicks championship parade

Since the Empire State is in celebration mode following the New York Knicks' championship, who better to perform at the parade than Alicia Keys? The singer has been tapped to take the stage at City Hall, where she will perform her song "Empire State of Mind" on Thursday.

Alicia posted a video of her FaceTime chat with OG Anunoby, who asked whether she would be attending the festivities. "The city's been asking for you. Are you pulling up?" he asks, to which her son Egypt responds, "I'll make sure she gets there."

"I just feel like if there's a time for you to smile, it's right now," Alicia said.

"How could I not? This is my city, and the city's on fire, like there's so much love in the city. It's crazy, like imagine y'all brought all that energy, like everybody just united, feeling amazing, so I'm excited," she continued. "We're proud of you, we're excited. ... We'll see you there."

Alicia wrote in the caption, "New York, we’ve been waiting for this one!!! My brother @oanunoby said the city is calling….. Meet me tomorrow at City Hall to celebrate our World Champion @nyknicks!!!!!! Don’t worry @egyptdean_ wouldn’t let me miss this."

Alicia's performance, celebrating the Knicks' first championship win in 53 years, is scheduled to take place at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

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