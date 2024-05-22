Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz receive Patrons of the Arts Award at Gordon Parks Foundation's annual gala

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were the recipients of the Patrons of the Arts Award at the annual gala held by the Gordon Parks Foundation.

As supporters of the foundation who have fought for social justice, they highlighted the importance of the arts, urging the next generation to "carry forward Gordon’s legacy by standing up, speaking out and making a difference in our communities."

Colin Kaepernick, introduced by Spike Lee, was among the others honored that night, along with artist Mickalene Thomas and civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams.

DJ D-Nice then entertained the crowd, including Usher, Lena Waithe, Joy Reid and Ari Melber, with songs like "I Wish" by Stevie Wonder and Saweetie's "Tap In."

Created to celebrate Gordon Parks' legacy as a photographer and multidisciplinary artist, the gala will benefit the next generation of artists, writers and students, giving them year-round educational programming, fellowships, scholarships and prizes.

