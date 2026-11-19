SmartAsset reports New York is the top Thanksgiving hotspot, with high film presence and search interest, while West Virginia leads in turkey farms per capita.

Following nearly two centuries of local observances, Thanksgiving was first celebrated nationally in the United States following a 1789 proclamation by George Washington. Since then, the traditional harvest festival has expanded beyond the dinner table, influencing entertainment and the economy. In some places, though, Thanksgiving looms larger in the popular imagination than in others.

SmartAsset analyzed all 50 states to identify America's Thanksgiving hotspots. Each state was scored based on residents' Google search interest in Thanksgiving, turkey farms per capita and the number of popular films set in the state that feature Thanksgiving celebrations or autumn family gatherings. The results highlight where the holiday has the strongest presence in the economy, culture and popular interest.

Key Findings

New York is America's No. 1 Thanksgiving hotspot. The Empire State is the setting for 16 popular Thanksgiving films, including "You've Got Mail" (1998), "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986) and "The Wiz" (1978). Relative Google search interest in the holiday is also high among New Yorkers.

The Empire State is the setting for 16 popular Thanksgiving films, including "You've Got Mail" (1998), "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986) and "The Wiz" (1978). Relative Google search interest in the holiday is also high among New Yorkers. New Jersey leads in Thanksgiving search interest. Garden State residents register the highest relative Google search interest in the holiday, earning a score of 100 out of 100.

Garden State residents register the highest relative Google search interest in the holiday, earning a score of 100 out of 100. West Virginia has the most turkey farms per capita. Although the state ranks No. 26 overall, it leads this metric with 24.2 turkey farms per 100,000 residents. Texas has the largest total number, with 2,427 farms.

Although the state ranks No. 26 overall, it leads this metric with 24.2 turkey farms per 100,000 residents. Texas has the largest total number, with 2,427 farms. States with deep Thanksgiving histories rank highly. Massachusetts, site of the 1621 observance traditionally recognized as the nation's first significant Thanksgiving celebration, ranks No. 2. Pennsylvania, where the nation's oldest Thanksgiving parade began in 1920, ranks No. 3. Connecticut, whose colonial government established a day of general thanksgiving in 1639, ranks No. 9.

Table reporting the top 30 Thanksgiving hotspots in the US. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

A data map of the US visualizing the top Thanksgiving hotspots. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Thanksgiving Milestones

Questions and Answers

Q: What is the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States?

A: Philadelphia hosts America’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade, launched in 1920 by Gimbels department store to promote holiday shopping. After Gimbels closed in 1986, WPVI-TV partnered with corporate sponsors to continue the tradition.

Q: When was the United States’ first nationwide Thanksgiving observance?

A: Thanksgiving was first celebrated nationally in 1789 following President George Washington’s proclamation. Earlier celebrations were largely local observances. President Abraham Lincoln established it as an annual event in 1863. It became a federal holiday in 1941.

Q: Which U.S. state has the most turkey farms?

A: West Virginia has the most turkey farms per capita, about 24.2 per 100,000 residents. Texas has the largest total number, with 2,427.

Q: What are some popular Thanksgiving films?

A: Popular films featuring Thanksgiving scenes include “The Gold Rush” (1925), “Holiday Inn” (1942), “Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986) and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987).

Methodology

Each state was evaluated using three metrics: relative Google search interest in Thanksgiving during November 2025, the most recent complete month available; turkey farms per 100,000 residents; and the number of popular Thanksgiving films set in each state. Google Trends scores range from zero to 100 and reflect Thanksgiving searches as a share of all searches within each state. Turkey farm counts came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2022 Census of Agriculture, published in February 2024, and were adjusted using 2022 state population estimates from StatsAmerica. Thanksgiving films were identified using Rotten Tomatoes' "70 Best Thanksgiving Movies" list, with each film assigned to its principal setting when possible. The list includes films with Thanksgiving scenes and those featuring nonholiday autumn family gatherings. The three metrics were weighted differently and combined into a composite score to rank the states. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.