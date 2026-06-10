Anthony Anderson, Mary Mary tapped for second annual The Rise and Rhythm Cruise

Poster for second annual Rise and Rhythm Cruise (Rose Tours)

The Rise and Rhythm Cruise is returning for its sophomore year, offering four nights of entertainment over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The Norwegian Jewel will set sail Jan. 14, 2027, from Miami and make stops at Great Stirrup Cay and Freeport, Grand Bahama. Cletus Kassady returns as host, while the entertainment lineup includes performances by Kem, Mary Mary, Calvin Richardson, Avery*Sunshine, Madison Ryann Ward and more.

Guests will also hear from a lineup of speakers, including Anthony Anderson, Keion Henderson and Lady Shaunie Henderson, who will share their experiences, insights, wisdom and advice through live podcast recordings, meet-and-greets and other interactive events.

Tickets and all other information can be found on riseandrhythmcruise.com.

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