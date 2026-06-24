Arin Ray announces tour supporting upcoming album, 'Limbo'

Arin Ray is headed on the road for his Limbo tour, which supports his upcoming album of the same name.

The tour begins Sept. 25 at the Crown Hill Theatre in New York and wraps Oct. 11 at The Rink in Sacramento. Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles are also on the schedule, which has 10 shows in total.

A local presale is underway, with general ticket sales beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time. "Omw to you," Arin wrote on Instagram, alongside the tour poster.

The announcement of the tour comes days after the release of Arin's "Sweet Thang," the lead single to Limbo.

Limbo is set to arrive on Friday.

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