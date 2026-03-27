B5 releases new single 'ETA,' the 'jump off' to many more things to come

B5 is outside and active, hence the release of their new single, "ETA."

The song is about the thrill and longing of waiting for that special person, a concept Dustin tells ABC Audio they came up while working in the studio.

"[We were] just bouncing ideas around and just stumbled upon the concept of 'ETA,'" he explains. "And we ended up just coming up with a cool song about it."

Kelly adds, "We just wanted to let people know that we're outside, we never stop ... so show up to where we at, what's your ETA?"

While song releases are sometimes are a preview of an upcoming body of work, Dustin says this is a "calling card" indicating several projects to come.

"There's a lot of things that B5 has in store. This is just the starting conversation piece. That's what 'ETA' is about," Patrick adds. "It's leading up to more singles, more music videos, concerts, tours, even some TV, film things that's happening as well. This is the jump off right now."

"If y'all on a ride with us," Dustin chimes in. "Y'all let us know what y'all ETA is."

B5, which also includes members Bryan and Carnell, is currently on the road as part of the Boys 4 Life tour, which stops at Brooklyn's Barclays Center Saturday. With 20 years in the game, Dustin says "it feels great ... for us to be having interviews, still talking about music with our group. The fact we can stand the test of time says a lot and we're just honestly just really thankful for it all."

"Obviously, we have the best fans in the world," Patrick says. "It's an honor and it feels good to be here to still do what we're all extremely passionate about and ... love." He continues, "We can't wait to do 20 more if possible."

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