Beach safety for dogs: A vet-backed guide to a safer day by the water

A day at the beach with your dog is one of those summer activities that sounds simple and almost never is. The water's right there, the sand's hot, there's a hundred interesting smells, and your dog wants to investigate all of it at once. Most beach days go fine. The ones that don't tend to go wrong fast.

More Americans are bringing their dogs along than ever. Pet ownership is at a record high, with 94 million U.S. households now owning a pet, and dogs lead the way. Summer is the peak season for taking them everywhere, beaches included.

The problem is that the beach is one of the trickier environments to keep a dog safe in. There's the heat, which is more dangerous than most people realize. Heatstroke claims to pet insurers peak in July and have climbed 45% since 2020. There's the water, which presents drowning risk, whether in pools, lakes, rivers, or oceans. And there's the salt water itself, the sand, the wildlife, and whatever's washed up on shore that your dog decides looks edible.

None of this means you should leave the dog home. It means a good beach day is mostly about prep. In this article, Spot & Tango veterinarians Dr. Stephanie Liff and Dr. Jordyn Zoul, discuss the hazards they see most often and the small things that prevent them. Almost everything that goes wrong at the beach is avoidable if you know what you're looking for.

Salt Water Is More Dangerous Than Most Owners Realize

This is the beach hazard that catches the most people off guard, partly because it seems so harmless. Your dog gets hot and thirsty, the ocean is right there, and they start lapping it up. A few mouthfuls won't hurt. The problem is when a few mouthfuls become a habit over a couple of hours.

"Ingesting salt water can be toxic to pets," says Dr. Liff, and the science backs this up plainly. Ocean water is around 3.5% sodium. When a dog drinks too much of it, the excess salt pulls fresh water out of the bloodstream and into the gut, which dehydrates the dog further and throws off their electrolyte balance. The clinical name for it is hypernatremia, or salt water poisoning, and at high enough levels, the Merck Veterinary Manual notes it can cause brain cell shrinkage, hemorrhage, seizures, and death.

Dr. Zoul sees the milder version of this constantly. "Dogs tend to get pretty dehydrated and will develop bad diarrhea if they ingest too much salt water," she explains. Diarrhea is usually the first sign, and it's the body's early warning that the dog has had too much. Other symptoms to watch for include vomiting, unusual lethargy, excessive thirst, confusion, and in serious cases tremors or seizures, which can show up anywhere from one to 24 hours after a beach visit.

Here's the frustrating part: It's almost entirely preventable. The single most effective thing you can do is bring more fresh water than you think you need and offer it constantly. A dog that's well-hydrated with fresh water has far less reason to drink from the ocean.

A few practical habits that help:

Pack a large supply of fresh water and a foldable travel bowl. Dr. Zoul specifically recommends one of the collapsible options if you'll be active with your dog.

Take a water break every 15 to 20 minutes, away from the shoreline.

Use floating toys instead of ones that sink, so your dog isn't gulping seawater every time they retrieve.

If your dog is a wave-biter or tends to drink while swimming, watch them closely and pull them out for breaks more often.

If you see repeated vomiting, seizures, extreme lethargy, or disorientation after a beach day, treat it as an emergency and call a vet right away. Saltwater poisoning gets worse quickly once it sets in, and early treatment makes a real difference.

The Tennis Ball Problem Nobody Warns You About

Here's one that almost no dog owner sees coming. Playing fetch on the beach, the most normal beach activity there is, can land your dog in surgery.

The culprit is sand. When a dog chases a tennis ball or toy across the beach and scoops it up, they pick up a mouthful of sand with it. Do that a few dozen times over an afternoon and it adds up. "A big risk factor is dogs chasing tennis balls in sand," Dr. Liff explains. "They can end up swallowing a lot of sand, which can cause a gastrointestinal impaction."

Sand impaction is exactly what it sounds like. Enough sand collects in the digestive tract that it forms a heavy, cement-like blockage that the dog can't pass. In mild cases, it causes vomiting and discomfort. In serious cases, it requires emergency veterinary care, sometimes surgery. It's not common, but it's common enough that emergency vets along the coast see it every summer, and it's almost always from a dog that looked like they were just having a great day.

Sand sneaks in through other routes, too. Dogs dig holes and then lick their sandy paws. Treats dropped on the beach come back coated. Dogs that like to bite at the surf swallow sand suspended in the water.

The warning signs of an impaction usually show up within a day or so: vomiting, lethargy, a hard or painful belly, loss of appetite, and not pooping when they normally would. If you notice that combination after a beach day, especially the not-pooping part, call your vet.

A few ways to lower the risk:

Skip the tennis ball on sand. Use a floating toy or a frisbee that your dog can grab cleanly without scooping up a mouthful of beach.

Rinse toys between throws if they're getting sandy.

Watch for digging-and-licking behavior, which is a sneaky source of ingestion.

Bring their own food and treats and keep them off the ground.

None of this means fetch is off-limits. It just means being a little thoughtful about where and how you play.

Heat Stroke: The Beach Hazard That Moves Fastest

Of everything on this list, heat stroke is the one most likely to turn deadly, and it's the one that escalates the fastest. A beach checks every box for risk: direct sun, hot sand, physical activity, excitement, and often not enough shade or water. Dogs don't sweat the way humans do. They cool themselves mostly by panting, and on a hot beach, that system gets overwhelmed quickly.

The data here is sobering. Heat-related insurance claims for pets peak in July, and one major pet insurer reported its summer heatstroke claims have jumped 45% since 2020. Research from the Royal Veterinary College found that during the heat waves of one recent summer, vets saw roughly five times the usual number of heat-related illness cases, and about one in four dogs treated for heat stroke at emergency clinics died. That's not a typo. One in four.

The reason heat stroke is so dangerous is what it does internally. According to Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, prolonged high body temperature damages every organ system, and heat stroke commonly leads to acute kidney injury, blood clotting problems, and shock. It's not just "the dog got too hot." It's a full-body emergency.

Some dogs are at much higher risk than others:

Flat-faced breeds (bulldogs, pugs, boxers, French bulldogs) can't pant efficiently, which makes them dramatically more vulnerable to overheating.

(bulldogs, pugs, boxers, French bulldogs) can't pant efficiently, which makes them dramatically more vulnerable to overheating. Thick-coated breeds (huskies, malamutes, golden retrievers) hold heat in.

(huskies, malamutes, golden retrievers) hold heat in. Senior dogs, puppies, and overweight dogs regulate temperature less effectively.

regulate temperature less effectively. Dark-coated dogs absorb more heat from direct sunlight.

Watch for heavy or frantic panting, bright red gums, thick drool, wobbliness, vomiting, or a dog who suddenly seems disoriented or collapses. Those are not "wait and see" signs.

If you suspect heat stroke, the current veterinary guidance is cool first, transport second. Move the dog into shade, pour or hose cool (not ice-cold) water over them, focusing on the belly, armpits, and groin where major blood vessels run close to the surface, and get them to a vet as fast as you can. Cooling a dog before transport has been shown to significantly improve survival odds. Don't use ice, which can constrict blood vessels and actually slow cooling.

The simplest prevention is timing. Go early in the morning or later in the evening, bring shade and water, and build in rest. If the sand is too hot for the back of your hand for more than seven seconds, it's too hot for your dog.

Even Strong Swimmers Can Drown

There's a widespread assumption that all dogs are natural swimmers and that swimming is the one beach activity you don't have to worry about. Both halves of that are wrong.

Start with the numbers. An estimated 5,000 pets drown in swimming pools in the U.S. each year, and that figure doesn't capture the additional drownings in oceans, lakes, and rivers, which mostly go unrecorded. Plenty of those dogs could swim. The issue usually isn't the swimming, it's the tiring, the currents, or not being able to find a way out.

Dr. Liff doesn't hedge on this one. "It is important that all dogs swimming wear a life jacket. Even good swimmers can tire, and life jackets prevent drowning." A canine life vest does for a dog what it does for a person: it keeps their head above water when they're exhausted, panicked, or caught in something they can't fight. For a long beach day, it's cheap insurance.

A few things worth knowing before you let your dog in the water:

Some breeds aren't built to swim. Dogs with short legs and heavy, large heads, like bulldogs, dachshunds, corgis, and pugs, struggle to stay afloat and tire fast. For them, a life vest isn't optional.

Dogs with short legs and heavy, large heads, like bulldogs, dachshunds, corgis, and pugs, struggle to stay afloat and tire fast. For them, a life vest isn't optional. Currents are deceptive. Dr. Liff points out that even fresh water can have undercurrents that are hard to navigate. Ocean rip currents are worse, and they can pull a strong swimmer out fast.

Dr. Liff points out that even fresh water can have undercurrents that are hard to navigate. Ocean rip currents are worse, and they can pull a strong swimmer out fast. Introduce water slowly. Dr. Zoul's approach is to keep a new or hesitant dog on leash, lead them toward the water, and let them set the pace. If they're eager, great. If they're scared, don't force it. "Never pull your dog into the water" is the rule most owners break with the best intentions.

Dr. Zoul's approach is to keep a new or hesitant dog on leash, lead them toward the water, and let them set the pace. If they're eager, great. If they're scared, don't force it. "Never pull your dog into the water" is the rule most owners break with the best intentions. Skip rough or cold water. Dr. Liff advises against letting dogs swim in icy, very cold, or very choppy water, all of which raise the risk of trouble.

And the rule that covers all of it: Watch your dog the entire time they're in the water, the same way you'd watch a small child. Dr. Zoul makes this comparison directly, and it's the right one. Drowning is fast and quiet. It rarely looks like the dramatic version people picture.

If your dog has a pool at home, the same logic applies with one addition: a pet-safe gate, so the pool is only accessible when someone's actually watching. Most pool drownings happen when a dog gets in unsupervised and can't find the steps to get back out.

Yes, Dogs Can Get Sunburned

This one surprises people: Dogs can get sunburned, and some get it badly. Their coat does most of the protective work, which is why it's easy to forget, but the spots where fur is thin or missing are genuinely vulnerable.

Dr. Zoul breaks down who's most at risk. "Thinner-haired dogs will be more at risk, particularly those with lighter coat pigmentation," she notes. White dogs, gray dogs, and dogs with pink skin showing through their coat burn more easily. So do the low-fur areas on almost any dog: the bridge of the nose, the ear tips, the belly, and anywhere that's been shaved or naturally runs thin.

Dog sunscreen is a real product, and you want the dog-specific kind. Human sunscreen can contain zinc oxide and certain other ingredients that are toxic to dogs if they lick it off, which they will. Dr. Liff's tip for application: "The spray products are easiest to apply," especially on a squirmy dog at the beach.

When to bother with it: Dr. Zoul suggests sunscreen once the UV index climbs past 3 or 4, or anytime your dog is going to be out in the sun for an extended stretch. A quick morning beach walk probably doesn't need it. A full afternoon in July does.

Sand deserves a mention here too, because it's not just an ingestion risk. It's a skin irritant. Sand works its way into the coat and against the skin, and left there, it can cause itching and irritation. Dr. Liff recommends rinsing your dog off well after a beach day to get all the sand and debris out of their fur. A thorough freshwater rinse also washes off any salt residue, which helps on the skin front and means less salt for them to lick off later.

What to Pack For A Safer Beach Day

The right beach bag does a lot of the safety work for you. Most of what goes wrong at the beach traces back to something simple that got left at home. Here's what's worth bringing.

Plenty of fresh water, and more than you think. This is the single most important item on the list. It's your defense against both salt water poisoning and heat stroke at once. Bring a large supply.

A collapsible water bowl. Lightweight, packs flat, and makes it easy to offer water every fifteen minutes the way you should.

A canine life jacket. Especially for weaker swimmers, flat-faced breeds, and any dog who'll be in deeper water. Look for one with a sturdy handle on top so you can lift them out quickly if you need to.

Dog-specific sunscreen. The spray kind, for the nose, ear tips, belly, and any thin-coated areas.

Shade. A beach umbrella or a pop-up tent gives your dog somewhere to cool down and gets them out of direct sun during the hottest stretch of the day.

A blanket or towel. Sand gets dangerously hot, and a light-colored towel gives your dog a cooler surface to lie on. You'll also want it for the post-beach rinse and dry.

Their regular food. Beach days are long, and a change in diet on top of an exhausting day in the sun is a recipe for an upset stomach. Bring what they normally eat. Whatever you feed, consistency is the goal. A beach trip is the wrong time to introduce something new to their system.

A basic first aid kit. Gauze, antiseptic, tweezers for splinters or stingers, and a pet-safe wound cleaner cover most minor beach injuries.

Updated ID. A well-fitting collar with current tags, and a microchip with up-to-date contact info. Unfamiliar, crowded places are exactly where dogs slip away.

The nearest emergency vet's info. Look up the closest 24-hour clinic to the beach before you go and save it in your phone. With most of the risks on this list, saltwater poisoning, heat stroke, sand impaction, drowning, minutes matter. You don't want to be searching when you should be driving.

A Few More Things Vets Wish Beachgoers Knew

Some of the most useful beach advice doesn't fit neatly under sand, sun, or water. Here's the assorted stuff worth keeping in mind.

Watch out for toxic algae, especially at lakes and ponds. This one is deadly serious and getting worse. Blue-green algae, technically cyanobacteria, blooms in warm, stagnant fresh water during summer, and can kill a dog within minutes to hours. There's no antidote. Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine is blunt about it: Exposure can cause liver failure, neurological injury, and death, and many dogs don't survive long enough to reach a hospital. Multiple states have already issued bloom advisories this summer. The water can look like pea soup, spilled paint, or have foam or scummy mats along the shoreline. The hard rule from vets: If the water looks off, keep your dog out of it entirely, and don't let them drink it or lick it off their fur afterward. When in doubt, stay out.

Some dogs eat everything, and the beach is a buffet of bad options. Dead fish, discarded food, litter, sharp shells, sticks. Dr. Zoul has seen plenty of dogs get into things they shouldn't at the beach. For dogs who genuinely can't be dissuaded, she offers a practical suggestion most owners haven't considered: "You can always consider a basket muzzle for the short duration of being at the beach." It lets them pant and drink while blocking the snacking. Not for every dog, but a useful tool for the chronic scavengers.

Hot sand burns paw pads. The same seven-second test that works for pavement works here. Press the back of your hand to the sand. If you can't hold it comfortably for seven seconds, it's too hot for your dog's feet. Burned pads are painful and slow to heal.

Rinse them off before you leave. A thorough freshwater rinse gets rid of salt, sand, and anything else clinging to their coat, all of which can irritate skin or end up swallowed during post-beach grooming.

Know where the emergency vet is. It's worth saying twice. Several of the worst beach scenarios, algae exposure, heat stroke, and saltwater poisoning, are time-sensitive emergencies where knowing where to go in advance can change the outcome.

The Best Day of Their Summer

For all the hazards on this list, the beach really can be one of the best days a dog gets all year. The open space, the water, the smells, the undivided attention from their favorite person. Dogs love it for good reason. None of this is an argument against going.

It's an argument for going prepared. Both Dr. Liff and Dr. Zoul keep seeing the same split. The owners who think through the heat, the water, and what their dog might get into tend to have the kind of beach day worth repeating. The ones who wing it are the ones telling a much worse story on the drive home. The difference usually comes down to a few items in a bag and a little attention.

Keeping your dog's routine steady helps more than people expect, and that includes what they eat. A long, active day in the sun is hard enough on a dog's system without also introducing a new food into the mix. The fewer surprises you put your dog's body through on a big day out, the better they'll handle it.

So pack the water, grab the life jacket, check the sand with the back of your hand, and go. Your dog won't remember whether the day was perfectly planned. They'll just remember the beach and the fact that you brought them along for it.

This story was produced by Spot & Tango and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.