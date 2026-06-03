'Beauty and the Beast' singer Peabo Bryson dies at 75

Peabo Bryson performs onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

Legendary singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson has died. He was 75.

The Grammy Award winner, known for his hit songs and duets, including "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World" and several R&B classics, died on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family.

"He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him," according to the statement.

The statement continued, "In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage."

The statement went on to say: "We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

The news of Bryson's death comes days after a representative for the singer confirmed to ABC News that he had suffered a stroke and was receiving medical care.

Bryson was known for two hit Disney duets: "Beauty and the Beast" with Céline Dion, from the film of the same name, and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle, from Aladdin. "Beauty and the Beast" hit the top 10 in 1992; "A Whole New World" hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993, becoming the first Disney movie theme to do so. Both songs earned Bryson and his duet partners Grammys for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals.

He is also known for songs including his first top 10 pop hit "If Ever You're in My Arms Again," as well as “Can You Stop the Rain," “Feel the Fire," "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love" and "You're Looking Like Love to Me." Among his many collaborations were duets with Roberta Flack, including "Born to Love" in 1983, and "For You and I" with Angela Bofill.

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