BET announces four-part award show series featuring Druski, Keke Palmer and more

Druski attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The countdown to the 2026 BET Awards continues with the announcement of a four-part series titled Behind the Image: BET Awards Edition. Set to premiere on BET just hours before the main show on Sunday, it will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Episodes will spotlight award show host Druski, Keke Palmer and T.I., with Terrence J serving as host. Fetty Wap is also slated to perform for his first-ever solo post-prison TV performance.

Druski's episode will find him giving a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for Culture's Biggest Night as he gears up to host the show. Keke will discuss her commitment to helping shape and advance the culture, as well as her career and longevity. T.I. will open up about his music, comedy and entrepreneurship.

Bow Wow's Tiny Desk performance will follow at 7:30 p.m. ET. The prerecorded performance serves as the culmination of a Tiny Desk Black Music Month series celebrating the culture and BET.

Meanwhile, the 2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Live! will air on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitch starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Bow Wow will host alongside Rocsi Diaz, Loren Lorosa, Jason Lee, Tierra Marsh and Brian McIntosh.

Bow will also flex his hosting duties on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT during a celebrity basketball game, featuring Da'Vinchi, Flo Milli, G Herbo, Hunxho, Jacquees, Jozzy, Key Glock, Lucky Daye, Luke James, Maiya the Don Masego, Maliibu Miitch, Rome Flynn, Shannon Wallace, Shareef O'Neal, Symba, Toosii and YFN Lucci.

The BET Awards air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET and reair at 8 p.m. PT.

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