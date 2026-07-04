Beyoncé kicks off 20th anniversary celebration for 'B'Day' with release of 'MORNING DEW (DONK)'

While America commemorates its 250th anniversary on Fourth of July, the Beyhive has another reason to celebrate. Beyoncé has released her first new song in two years, "MORNING DEW (DONK)," which she co-wrote with The-Dream, Darius Dixon and Pharrell, and co-produced with Pharrell.

The song arrives with a lyric video directed by Cliff Watts and featuring recycled footage. It kicks off the countdown to her birthday on Sept. 4, which will also mark the 20th anniversary of her album B'Day. She is paying tribute to the album with the upcoming release of a 20th anniversary edition.

B'Day marked Bey's sophomore solo album and featured singles "Ring the Alarm," "Déjà Vu" featuring JAY-Z and "Irreplaceable," among others. It charted atop the Billboard 200, becoming her second solo #1 album. It's now certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA.

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